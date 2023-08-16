Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Short Interest Down 10.5% in July

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,390,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 21,660,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on COTY shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

Coty Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

COTY traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $11.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,208,066. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.25, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Coty has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $13.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after buying an additional 7,760,564 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,323,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,202,000 after purchasing an additional 883,215 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,687,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,239,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Coty by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More

