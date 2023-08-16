Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Major Shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald Sells 7,270 Shares

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,270 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $3,568,406.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,286,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,708,625.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

On Friday, August 11th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 5,310 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.71, for a total value of $2,648,150.10.

On Wednesday, August 9th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 1,953 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.88, for a total value of $986,030.64.

On Monday, August 7th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 5,287 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.24, for a total value of $2,644,768.88.

On Monday, July 31st, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,886 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.61, for a total value of $4,357,882.46.

On Friday, July 28th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 2,114 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.08, for a total value of $1,148,071.12.

On Wednesday, July 26th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,079 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.20, for a total value of $3,859,470.80.

On Monday, July 24th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 6,339 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.06, for a total value of $3,480,491.34.

On Friday, July 21st, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,108 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.08, for a total value of $3,895,752.64.

On Wednesday, July 19th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 9,796 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.72, for a total value of $5,571,181.12.

On Monday, July 17th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,538 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.97, for a total value of $4,175,825.86.

Credit Acceptance Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CACC traded down $7.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $477.99. 70,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,950. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $358.00 and a 12-month high of $614.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 16.47 and a quick ratio of 16.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $515.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $474.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $10.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.81 by ($0.12). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The business had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $421,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 788,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $400,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.