Creditcoin Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000625 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $45.55 million and $16.55 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003428 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000541 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005894 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 251,464,279 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

