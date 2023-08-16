Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Chi Fung Cheng Sells 18,861 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 18,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $283,103.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 340,489 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,739.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 10th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 1,600 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $24,032.00.

On Thursday, July 27th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $686,000.00.

On Thursday, July 13th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $691,600.00.

On Thursday, June 29th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $703,200.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $706,400.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 323,450 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $4,916,440.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 2,800 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $42,056.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 240,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $2,522,400.00.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ CRDO traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.32. 2,053,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,974. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.86. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.45 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $32.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRDO. TheStreet upgraded Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

