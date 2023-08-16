Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Price Target Cut to C$4.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cresco Labs from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cresco Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.89.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRLBF
Cresco Labs Stock Performance
Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.98 million. Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cresco Labs will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cresco Labs Company Profile
Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cresco Labs
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.