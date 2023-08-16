Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Price Target Cut to C$4.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cresco Labs from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cresco Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.89.

Cresco Labs Stock Performance

Cresco Labs stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.04. 2,285,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.55. Cresco Labs has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.45.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.98 million. Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cresco Labs will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

