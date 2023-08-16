Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $228.64

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 228.64 ($2.90) and traded as low as GBX 199.30 ($2.53). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 202 ($2.56), with a volume of 241,996 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRST shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 334 ($4.24) to GBX 346 ($4.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 150 ($1.90) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 210 ($2.66) to GBX 245 ($3.11) in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crest Nicholson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 246.57 ($3.13).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 205.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 228.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of £506.65 million, a P/E ratio of 563.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Crest Nicholson’s payout ratio is 4,857.14%.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

