Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRESW remained flat at $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 7,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,475. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria stock. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESW – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,753,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,027 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

somos una de las compañías agropecuarias argentinas líderes en la producción de bienes agropecuarios básicos con presencia creciente en el sector agropecuario de brasil, a través de nuestra inversión en brasilagro, y en otros países latinoamericanos. creemos que una posición vacante es una oportunidad para promover y/o incorporar personas con las competencias y valores perseguidos por la organización.

