Croda International Plc Plans Dividend of $0.26 (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2629 per share on Wednesday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

OTCMKTS COIHY traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.85. 19,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,632. Croda International has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $45.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,700 ($97.68) to GBX 7,100 ($90.07) in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($98.95) to GBX 6,500 ($82.46) in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($83.72) to GBX 6,300 ($79.92) in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,800 ($86.26) to GBX 5,600 ($71.04) in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

