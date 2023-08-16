Cronos 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.03 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.39 billion and $3.03 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00039644 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00027345 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00012936 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000693 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

