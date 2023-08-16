Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.01

Shares of Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.01 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.01 ($0.08), with a volume of 750 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.38 ($0.08).

Crossword Cybersecurity Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.09 million, a P/E ratio of -162.50 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Transactions at Crossword Cybersecurity

In other news, insider Thomas Ilube bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £900 ($1,141.70). 29.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crossword Cybersecurity Company Profile

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc provides cyber security solutions to defence, insurance, investment and retail bank, private equity, education, technology and manufacturing sectors in the United Kingdom and Poland. It's product portfolio includes Rizikon Assurance, an online system that enhance third-party assurance and risk management; Identiproof, a credentials verification wallet technology; Nightingale, a security monitoring service; Trillion, a breached account mining platform that continuously tracks, correlates, and analyses billions of stolen usernames and passwords; and Arc, an account protection for B2C commerce platform owners.

