CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Short Interest Update

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 674,300 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 737,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CS Disco stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.53. The stock had a trading volume of 52,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,537. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.53. CS Disco has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $15.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CS Disco during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on CS Disco from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CS Disco from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CS Disco from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on CS Disco from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

