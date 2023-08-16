CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

CT Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$137.82 million for the quarter.

