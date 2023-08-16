Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Short Interest Down 13.8% in July

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,332,600 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 3,865,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 541,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CURLF. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Benchmark cut shares of Curaleaf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. ATB Capital began coverage on Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Curaleaf from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.15.

Shares of CURLF opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. Curaleaf has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 31.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.21 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Curaleaf will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

