Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.3% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,214,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $273,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Visa by 5.9% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 36,166 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $13,036,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 32.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,712,268 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $836,968,000 after purchasing an additional 918,133 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on V. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.32.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,148,951. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $448.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $245.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

