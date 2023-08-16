Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Sells 3,665 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 2.1% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of T traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.11. 6,419,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,310,281. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $100.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. AT&T’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

