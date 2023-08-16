Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Sells 500 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lowered its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $1,246,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,732,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,188,000 after acquiring an additional 355,475 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 80,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 309,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,117,000 after buying an additional 10,845 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.66. The stock had a trading volume of 477,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,154. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $91.33. The company has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.00 and its 200 day moving average is $84.86.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.