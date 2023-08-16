DA Davidson Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $180.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.15.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 8.6 %

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $14.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.85. The stock had a trading volume of 769,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,212. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $205.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.78 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,594.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

