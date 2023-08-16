Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $5.22

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.22, but opened at $5.38. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 401,162 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DADA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.73 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Dada Nexus from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

