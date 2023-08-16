Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Trading Down 3.1%

Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVFGet Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $191.35 and last traded at $191.35. 79 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Dassault Aviation société anonyme Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.58.

Dassault Aviation société anonyme Company Profile

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

