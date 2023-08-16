Dayton & Michigan Railroad Co. (OTC:DMRR) Announces $0.88 Dividend

Dayton & Michigan Railroad Co. (OTC:DMRR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.875 per share on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Dayton & Michigan Railroad Price Performance

DMRR remained flat at $35.00 during trading on Wednesday. Dayton & Michigan Railroad has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.00.

