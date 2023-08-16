Decentralized Social Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $94.19 Million (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last week, Decentralized Social has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for about $8.94 or 0.00030739 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Social has a total market cap of $94.19 million and $3.23 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official message board is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

