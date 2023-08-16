Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC Makes New Investment in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS)

Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,418,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000. GeneDx comprises about 0.5% of Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC owned about 14.13% of GeneDx as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in GeneDx by 30.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81,007 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28,754 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,918 shares in the company, valued at $34,916.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,916.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 7,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $50,737.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,317.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,195 shares of company stock valued at $110,514 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

WGS stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.97. 41,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,323. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.44.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

