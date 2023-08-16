DeepOnion Price Reaches $0.0299 on Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $1.74 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00168912 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00047030 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00027352 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012132 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003458 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

