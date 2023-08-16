Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.66 and last traded at $20.67. Approximately 23,424 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 38,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37. The firm has a market cap of $54.36 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Defiance Hotel Airline and Cruise ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ – Free Report) by 827.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.52% of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (CRUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index that gives global exposure to the airline, hotel and cruise industries. CRUZ was launched on Jun 2, 2021 and is managed by Defiance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Hotel Airline and Cruise ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Hotel Airline and Cruise ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.