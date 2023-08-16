Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) vs. Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Financial Analysis

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) and Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Opera and Definitive Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opera $331.04 million 4.17 $15.03 million $0.42 36.60 Definitive Healthcare $231.73 million 4.82 -$22.25 million ($0.12) -84.42

Opera has higher revenue and earnings than Definitive Healthcare. Definitive Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Opera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opera 0 0 3 0 3.00 Definitive Healthcare 0 4 4 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Opera and Definitive Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Opera currently has a consensus target price of $13.80, suggesting a potential downside of 10.21%. Definitive Healthcare has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.27%. Given Definitive Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Definitive Healthcare is more favorable than Opera.

Volatility and Risk

Opera has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Definitive Healthcare has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Opera shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.4% of Opera shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Definitive Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Opera and Definitive Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opera 11.53% 4.59% 4.25% Definitive Healthcare -3.98% 0.23% 0.16%

Summary

Opera beats Definitive Healthcare on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service. It also provides Opera Crypto Browser for PCs and mobile; browser-based cashback rewards; owns GameMaker Studio, a 2D gaming development platform; and GXC, a gaming portal. In addition, the company operates Opera Ads, an online advertising platform. It operates in Nigeria, Ireland, France, Germany, Spain, England, South Africa, Kenya, and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. Opera Limited is a subsidiary of Kunlun Tech Limited.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution. The company's platform consists of various functional areas, such as sales, marketing, clinical research and product development, strategy, talent acquisition, and physician network management. It serves biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, healthcare information technology companies, and healthcare providers; and other diversified companies comprising staffing firms and commercial real estate companies, financial institutions, and other organizations in the healthcare ecosystem. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

