Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Short Interest Update

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 530,800 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 649,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Delcath Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Delcath Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 183.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 30,548 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 77.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 11.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Delcath Systems from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on Delcath Systems from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Delcath Systems from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delcath Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Delcath Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

DCTH stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $5.63. 6,836,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,082. The stock has a market cap of $59.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.74. Delcath Systems has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

