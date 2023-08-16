Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Short Interest Down 8.7% in July

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 361,500 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 395,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Denka Stock Performance

DENKF opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. Denka has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $33.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53.

About Denka

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials to electronic materials and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's Electronics & Innovative Products division provides conductive agents for lithium for lithium-ion batteries, thermal materials and substrates, functional ceramics, films, and tapes.

