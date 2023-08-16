Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

DENN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Denny’s from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Denny’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $557.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.71. Denny’s has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $13.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.65 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 78.77% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Miller sold 7,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $83,123.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 970,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,196,980.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 87,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 11.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 100.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 16.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 895,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Keke’s segments. The Denny’s segment includes franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Keke’s segment refers to the other company and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

