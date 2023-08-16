dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF) Short Interest Update

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,184,200 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 1,347,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 75.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CIBC dropped their target price on dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Get dentalcorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DNTCF

dentalcorp Stock Performance

About dentalcorp

DNTCF stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. dentalcorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49.

(Get Free Report)

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for dentalcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dentalcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.