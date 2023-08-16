Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Short Interest Up 9.1% in July

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,440,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 13,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 247.3% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,442 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 368,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 69,819 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 211,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the period. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,416,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,075,435. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DVN

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.