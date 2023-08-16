DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 4,880,000 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

DICE Therapeutics Stock Performance

DICE stock remained flat at $47.55 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.03. DICE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $47.90.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut DICE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. SVB Leerink cut shares of DICE Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. SVB Securities cut shares of DICE Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of DICE Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $572,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,503,083.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Gp, Llc sold 2,492,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $115,918,501.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $572,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,503,083.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in DICE Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,525,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,555 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,848,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

About DICE Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions as effectively as systemic biologics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.