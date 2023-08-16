Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.38

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.38 and last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 485253 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

Several analysts recently commented on DBD shares. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wedbush downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Up 84,382.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,191,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,309,000 after acquiring an additional 149,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,868,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,953,000 after buying an additional 487,338 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,124,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,755,000 after purchasing an additional 149,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 400.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,959,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 3,169,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 27.5% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,582,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 771,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

