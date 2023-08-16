Digital Brands Group (DBGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 17th.
Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter.
Digital Brands Group Stock Performance
Digital Brands Group stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.62. Digital Brands Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.81.
Digital Brands Group Company Profile
Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.
