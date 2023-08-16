Digital China (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.40

Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
Digital China Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45.
Digital China Company Profile
Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides big data products and solutions for government and enterprise customers primarily in Mainland China. The Big Data Products and Solutions segment sells data software products focused on spatial-temporal big data and artificial intelligence.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Digital China
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Sipping On Success: Vita Coco Stock Setting Up For A Fresh Rally?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- These 3 Stocks Get High Grades for 2023 Back-to-School Shopping
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- KB Home Constructs Bullish Price Action As Wider Industry Thrives
Receive News & Ratings for Digital China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.