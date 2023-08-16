Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 17.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 24,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,170,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,925,000 after acquiring an additional 176,565 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 7,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE DLR opened at $121.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $135.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 378.30%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

