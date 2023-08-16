DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Bought by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,066,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,371 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of DigitalBridge Group worth $12,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 774.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DBRG traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.62. 512,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,598. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $23.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is currently -2.01%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DBRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $69 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

