Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Sold by FinDec Wealth Services Inc.

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,167 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $8,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 10,409 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $30.97. 182,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,712. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.52.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

