DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Announces Earnings Results

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLOGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $161.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.36 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 25.14%. DLocal’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. DLocal updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

DLocal Stock Performance

DLO stock opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. DLocal has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DLO. Susquehanna increased their target price on DLocal from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on DLocal in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DLocal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLocal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in DLocal in the second quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in DLocal by 53.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DLocal in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in DLocal by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. 42.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

