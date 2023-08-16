DLocal Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 10,614 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 216% compared to the average volume of 3,361 call options.

Shares of DLO traded up $6.71 on Wednesday, reaching $22.21. 26,386,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,084. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10. DLocal has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $30.50.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $161.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.36 million. DLocal had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 32.96%. DLocal's revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

DLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DLocal by 2.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DLocal by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of DLocal by 0.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of DLocal by 11.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DLocal by 7.4% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

