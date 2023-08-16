Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Short Interest Update

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 4,090,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet lowered Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Argus cut their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

DG stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.55. 1,860,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,866. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

