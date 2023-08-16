Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.74 and a 52 week high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.30.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

