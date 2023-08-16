Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCI

Donaldson Trading Down 0.5 %

DCI stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.89. 322,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. Donaldson has a one year low of $48.17 and a one year high of $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.91.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.53 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 32.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Donaldson will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,498,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donaldson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 521.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.