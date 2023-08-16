Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

Dover Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DOV traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.46. 294,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $160.66. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.78.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 27.98%.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

