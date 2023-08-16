DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Short Interest Down 11.1% in July

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 622,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

In related news, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $236,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,888 shares in the company, valued at $468,196.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,859,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,158,000 after purchasing an additional 152,318 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,780,000 after buying an additional 99,072 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 7.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,598,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,395,000 after buying an additional 234,952 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 17.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,314,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,629,000 after buying an additional 496,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,580,000 after buying an additional 59,731 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DT Midstream stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.10. The company had a trading volume of 419,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,960. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.81. DT Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.12.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 40.13%. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James began coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

