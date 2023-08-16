Dudley Capital Management LLC Buys 156 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Dudley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 1.7% of Dudley Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in American Tower by 629.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 2.9 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower stock traded down $5.30 on Wednesday, hitting $180.35. 783,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,002. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.26. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $279.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 303.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Tower

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.