Dudley Capital Management LLC Has $351,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Dudley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST remained flat at $50.10 on Wednesday. 1,582,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,909,957. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day moving average of $50.18.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

