Dudley Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Dudley Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,595 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,940,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,261,886,000 after purchasing an additional 78,511 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,303,000 after purchasing an additional 883,963 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $1,276,498,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,563,879 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,119,786,000 after acquiring an additional 84,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $224.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.94. The stock has a market cap of $136.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.45%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

