Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.02

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.02 and traded as high as C$3.04. Dynacor Group shares last traded at C$3.02, with a volume of 26,529 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.02. The stock has a market cap of C$116.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Dynacor Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.43%.

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metals deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,696 hectares located in Peru. It also holds a 100% interest in the greenfield Anta project that includes eight concessions covering an area of 5,600 hectares situated in Southern Peru.

