EAC (EAC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.55

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One EAC token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EAC has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. EAC has a total market capitalization of $320,522.50 and $8.55 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.06 or 0.00262530 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00014084 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00106841 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

