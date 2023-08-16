Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Short Interest Down 13.8% in July

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Eaton Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ETN traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.08. 1,245,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,342. Eaton has a twelve month low of $129.85 and a twelve month high of $225.76. The stock has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ETN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,831 shares of company stock valued at $24,880,911. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.